Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Position Trimmed by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,649,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,330,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,519,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,163,000.

DFIC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 718,258 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

