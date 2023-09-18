Platform Technology Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Platform Technology Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Driven Brands were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 838.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 133,771 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 733,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,034,000 after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,919,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,125,000 after purchasing an additional 80,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Price Performance

Shares of DRVN traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 372,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,565. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Driven Brands had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $606.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRVN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair downgraded Driven Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

