Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,273.5% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 73,495 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 207,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $672,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.33. The stock had a trading volume of 324,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,285. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

