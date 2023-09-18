The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Stock Down 0.8 %

Boeing stock traded down $1.60 on Monday, reaching $206.51. 1,565,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,625,783. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.09.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.