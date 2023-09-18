Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $528,736,000 after acquiring an additional 179,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,575. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

