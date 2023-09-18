Platform Technology Partners Reduces Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Platform Technology Partners lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 1.1% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Platform Technology Partners owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,353,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 106,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,190. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

