Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Invests $226,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,002 shares of company stock worth $18,570,541. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK traded up $5.01 on Monday, reaching $425.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,823. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $441.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $418.12 and its 200 day moving average is $391.25. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

