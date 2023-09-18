Platform Technology Partners Sells 2,210 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Platform Technology Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 2.2% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 113.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 42,011 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 24.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 552,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,263,000 after purchasing an additional 103,322 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 834,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.51. The company had a trading volume of 687,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,869. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $92.40.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $233,305.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,710,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $860,040.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,779,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,659 shares of company stock worth $8,696,359 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

