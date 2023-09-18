First Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

First Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after purchasing an additional 155,155 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,766,000 after purchasing an additional 234,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,395,000 after purchasing an additional 210,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,406,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,575,000 after purchasing an additional 37,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 25.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,578,000 after purchasing an additional 448,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.57.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.51. The stock had a trading volume of 196,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,199. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.04. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $147.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

