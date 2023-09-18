First Bank & Trust Sells 2,072 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

First Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Match Group were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Match Group by 107,412.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,129,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,531 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,660,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Match Group by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,326,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,235 shares of company stock worth $467,703. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.55.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,043. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

