Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.62.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $28.73. 1,334,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,321. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.26.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 98.59%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

