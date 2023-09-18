First Bank & Trust Sells 1,394 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

First Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

EL stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.09. The company had a trading volume of 588,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,783. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.18 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.46 and a 200 day moving average of $200.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

