First Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,200 shares of company stock worth $3,084,399. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $6.01 on Monday, hitting $501.82. 65,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,127. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $504.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

