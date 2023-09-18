First Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,245,000. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,067,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Realty Income by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,705 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of O stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,368,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,572. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.29. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.10%.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.