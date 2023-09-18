First Bank & Trust Grows Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 42.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.33.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $3.67 on Monday, hitting $328.42. The stock had a trading volume of 131,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,631. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.92.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.87 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

