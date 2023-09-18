First Bank & Trust Acquires 2,953 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Avantor were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Avantor by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Avantor by 815.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.46. 1,753,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,393,774. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

