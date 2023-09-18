First Bank & Trust Has $2.49 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,090 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 68,534 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 37,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 23,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 32,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,307,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,182,562. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

