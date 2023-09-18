First Bank & Trust Has $1.43 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

First Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in DexCom by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in DexCom by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.91. 1,356,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,891. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.64, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.60 and its 200 day moving average is $118.29. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.94 and a 1 year high of $139.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. DexCom’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $63,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $43,989.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,486,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $63,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,550 shares of company stock worth $1,189,620. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.