First Bank & Trust Sells 4,345 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

First Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amcor by 783.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Amcor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,787,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,977,000 after buying an additional 7,871,028 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Amcor Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE AMCR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,735,110. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 69.01%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

