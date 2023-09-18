First Bank & Trust Buys 185 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,627,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 42.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of SPGI stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $390.56. 226,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,482. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The stock has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $396.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.13.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on SPGI
Insider Buying and Selling
In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,352 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 2 Recession-Proof Intelligence Stocks to Defend Your Portfolio
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.