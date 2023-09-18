First Bank & Trust Buys 185 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,627,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 42.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $390.56. 226,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,482. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The stock has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $396.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.13.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.00.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,352 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

