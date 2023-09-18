First Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Bank & Trust lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 0.7% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.6 %

ISRG traded up $4.65 on Monday, hitting $300.19. 508,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,132. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.07. The firm has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $358.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.