First Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.83.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $417.21. 638,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $401.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 407,267 shares of company stock valued at $161,485,243. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.