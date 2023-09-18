First Bank & Trust Purchases 18,953 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

First Bank & Trust increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,953 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for about 0.8% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LYB traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $100.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.06.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

