Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust raised its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 662,865 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 371,012 shares during the period. Daktronics comprises approximately 1.1% of First Bank & Trust's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust's holdings in Daktronics were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 3,779.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Daktronics by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Daktronics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Daktronics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Daktronics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Daktronics news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 12,250 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $113,557.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 208,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,558.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Daktronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daktronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Daktronics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Daktronics stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 205,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,385. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $10.27.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $209.86 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 3.84%.

Daktronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Further Reading

