340,554 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Bought by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 340,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,000. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up about 4.4% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned 0.43% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.38. 246,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,472. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $28.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.