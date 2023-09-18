Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.03. 4,681,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,797,805. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

