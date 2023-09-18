MJP Associates Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 274.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 594.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,731 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after buying an additional 1,070,472 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,381,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,340,000 after buying an additional 746,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after acquiring an additional 532,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total transaction of $1,107,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,935.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total transaction of $1,107,492.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $861,935.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,034,918.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.20. 315,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.75 and a 200 day moving average of $157.57. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRI. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRI

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.