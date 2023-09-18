Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,768 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.5% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,130,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,757,006. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $188.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

