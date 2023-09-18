Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 over the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.87.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.52. 703,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,584. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

