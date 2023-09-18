Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,957 TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,957 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000. TopBuild accounts for about 1.3% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Price Performance

NYSE BLD traded up $3.12 on Monday, hitting $263.50. The stock had a trading volume of 53,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,643. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.60. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.66 and a 52-week high of $307.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.40 and a 200-day moving average of $239.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BLD. Loop Capital upped their price target on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total value of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $389,142.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total transaction of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,576 shares of company stock worth $2,263,881 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

