Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 9,669 Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,669 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,203,000 after acquiring an additional 50,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,521,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,801,000 after purchasing an additional 65,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,690,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,154,000 after purchasing an additional 470,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 287.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after buying an additional 1,129,686 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Community Bank System by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,235,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,840,000 after buying an additional 32,218 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:CBU traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.66. 26,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,357. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $66.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.63 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 22.00%. Analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CBU shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Hovde Group raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Bank System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,265 shares in the company, valued at $679,292.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Stories

