Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 19,379 Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after buying an additional 136,140 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after buying an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after acquiring an additional 638,478 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,687,000 after acquiring an additional 208,282 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.27. The company had a trading volume of 109,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,430. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on NSSC. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. William Blair lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

