MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $564,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.97.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.46. 526,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,321. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.79.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

