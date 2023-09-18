Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,728 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.64. The company had a trading volume of 122,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,037. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.07. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.72.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.04 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.96%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

