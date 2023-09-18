Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,461,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,667 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11,040.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,092,000 after buying an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,605,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,474,000 after buying an additional 643,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,575. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $66.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

