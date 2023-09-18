Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Position Boosted by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX remained flat at $11.17 during midday trading on Monday. 938,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,850,473. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $12.81.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

