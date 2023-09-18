Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $631,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.07. 1,002,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.48 and its 200-day moving average is $129.95.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

