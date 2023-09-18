Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period.

Shares of DJIA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.90. 7,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,866. The company has a market capitalization of $80.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.54. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90.

The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.

