Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 0.3% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.55. The company had a trading volume of 740,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,030. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

