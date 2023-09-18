Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Purchases 11,047 Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF accounts for 2.8% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 17.84% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

COM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,075. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $31.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

