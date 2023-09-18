Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Sells 713 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up 4.2% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $15,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth $758,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 32,575 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 53,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,842. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $49.85.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

