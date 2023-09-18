Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $28.36 Million Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 690,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $28,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,844,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,309,000 after purchasing an additional 377,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,740,000 after buying an additional 370,517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,772,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,806,000 after acquiring an additional 366,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,674,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,816,000 after purchasing an additional 177,142 shares during the last quarter.

XYLD stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.85. 233,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

