iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,986,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,311 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,515,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,806,000 after purchasing an additional 486,189 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,583,000 after buying an additional 728,977 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,190,000 after buying an additional 267,165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,372. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

