Omega Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Omega Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,268,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,976 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,124,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 550,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 34,640 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 323.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 518,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 396,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,302,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PWZ stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.05. 216,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,367. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

