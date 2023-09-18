Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 2,239 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Omega Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after buying an additional 548,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,788 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,954,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,964,000 after purchasing an additional 55,666 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,850,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,831,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.19. 48,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,748. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0748 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

