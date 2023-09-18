Omega Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Omega Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 64.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PBP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,699. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $22.39.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.