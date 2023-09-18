Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXFree Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,208. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.63. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

