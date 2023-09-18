Omega Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Omega Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 156,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.87. 131,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,804. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.15. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $20.31.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

