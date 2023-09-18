iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Cut by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $245.37. The company had a trading volume of 151,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,567. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.54. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

