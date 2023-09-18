Advisory Resource Group Cuts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Advisory Resource Group lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.89.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LULU stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $390.56. 94,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,335. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.50 and a 52-week high of $406.94. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $382.96 and its 200-day moving average is $364.98.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

